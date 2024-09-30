-
In her collection of essays called "All the Colors We Will See," Patrice Gopo examines her experience of being raised by Jamaican immigrant parents and growing up Black in Alaska. Now she's helping others tell their stories in a free writing workshop.
This week on Stage Talk, Portland storyteller Will Hornyak joins Kate Williams from Anchorage Community Theatre to talk about the art of storytelling and his upcoming performance and workshop at ACT.KSKA: Friday 6/1 at 2:45 pm
Alaska Radio Reader Rambler should be called Alaska Radio Writers Rambler this month as we talk about the premier Kachemack Bay Writers Conference in Homer with Former Alaska State Writer Laureate Nancy Lord and conference organizer Carol Swartz. If you are a writer or ever wanted to be a writer, there is no where else to be in June. The keynote guest of honor is National Book Award Winner, author of the classic Arctic Dreams, Barry Lopez. Learn more about Barry Lopez and and the exciting line up that awaits you.KSKA: Monday 4/30 at 1:00 pm
A nationally known life coach and educator is in Anchorage as the guest of local advocacy groups "Healing Racism in Anchorage" "and Bridge Builders". Brent Scarpo also produced a documentary dealing with hate crimes that captured national headlines a decade ago., and he'll be hosting workships aimed at helping people diffuse racism and bullying.
Officials from the State and NASA are leading a workshop in Anchorage to talk about the potential for airship transportation in Alaska.
A group of students from the Lower Kuskokwim school district had the chance to find their inner-Spielbergs earlier this month. The high schoolers participated in an intensive, eight-day filmmaking workshop.
