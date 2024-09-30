-
Skilled trades -- jobs like welding, plumbing, heavy equipment operation and construction -- are attractive jobs for people looking for non-traditional career fields with competitive pay. While the trades continue to be male-dominated fields, more and more women are entering the workforce as training becomes more readily available.
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
The All Alaska Workforce Initiative celebrated its one year anniversary earlier this week. The program is a joint venture between the state and federal…