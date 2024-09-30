-
Federal workers here in Alaska and nationwide began their first workday of the new fiscal year yesterday.
Employee of Native Corporation Subsidiary Indicted in Kick-back Scheme. Longtime State Employee in DC Resigns Over Partisanship. Murkowski Names New Fisheries Aide. Federal Workers in Alaska Face Uncertain Future. Officials Suggest Sinking Rat Infested Ship. State Settles Rural Education Case. Kodiak Schools Weigh In on NCLB Waivers. Alaska Organizations Win USDA Grants. Anchorage High School Grad Wins Physics Nobel. Juneau Couple Watch Meteor Show. Museum Preserves Knowledge on Local Foods. Correction on SOS story.
Local hotel employee union members are celebrating what they say is a major win against the Sheraton Anchorage hotel. A federal judge has sided with Unite Here local 878 in many of it's complaints against the hotel.
Kodiak is the number three fishing port in the country and it wouldn't rank so high if it wasn't for the dedicated local processing work force. That's the message sent to workers from the Kodiak City Council during last weeks' regular council meeting.