women's issues

-
KSKA: Friday, May 19 at 2:45pm. If you've ever wondered why "the grass is always greener over the septic tank" all you need to do is drop by Stage Talk this week as we talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company'sproduction of Allison and Margaret Engel's one woman show Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. Ursula Gould, who plays Erma Bombeck, along with director Krista M. Schwarting are Steve's guests this week. Erma Bombeck:At Wit's End is currently playing at Cyrano's and will continue until June 4th.LISTEN HERE
-
Monday, December 05, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The prevalence of chronic pelvic pain in women appears to be about 10%, but only about one-third of women seek medical care. Chronic pelvic pain is a common reason for referral to a gynecologist and the principal reason for about 20% of all hysterectomies and 40% of gynecological laparoscopies in the U.S each year.LISTEN NOW
-
Cyrano's Theatre Company is presenting, for the second time, Nora and Delia Ephron's intriguing play about clothing, women and the stories they tell in Love Loss and What I Wore July 21st through August 13th. Director Linda Benson and Danielle Rabinovitch, one of the six talented actors who portray those stories, drop by Stage Talk this week to give us an insider's view into what this play is all about.KSKA: Friday, July 18th at 2:45pmDownload Audio