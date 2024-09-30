Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

women's issues

  • Programs
    Erma Bombeck visits Cyrano's Theatre Company
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, May 19 at 2:45pm. If you've ever wondered why "the grass is always greener over the septic tank" all you need to do is drop by Stage Talk this week as we talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company'sproduction of Allison and Margaret Engel's one woman show Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. Ursula Gould, who plays Erma Bombeck, along with director Krista M. Schwarting are Steve's guests this week. Erma Bombeck:At Wit's End is currently playing at Cyrano's and will continue until June 4th.LISTEN HERE
  • Line One
    Chronic Pelvic Pain
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, December 05, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The prevalence of chronic pelvic pain in women appears to be about 10%, but only about one-third of women seek medical care. Chronic pelvic pain is a common reason for referral to a gynecologist and the principal reason for about 20% of all hysterectomies and 40% of gynecological laparoscopies in the U.S each year.LISTEN NOW
  • News
    Love, Loss and What I Wore at Cyrano's
    Steven Hunt
    Cyrano's Theatre Company is presenting, for the second time, Nora and Delia Ephron's intriguing play about clothing, women and the stories they tell in Love Loss and What I Wore July 21st through August 13th. Director Linda Benson and Danielle Rabinovitch, one of the six talented actors who portray those stories, drop by Stage Talk this week to give us an insider's view into what this play is all about.KSKA: Friday, July 18th at 2:45pmDownload Audio