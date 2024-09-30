-
On this Outdoor Explorer, we will air a repeat of the show “Fly for Pie.” The show about women pilots in Alaska, which first aired in May 2020, has won awards from the Alaska Professional Communicators and the National Federation of Press Women.
-
This week on Outdoor Explorer our guests are a sheep hunter who is becoming a commercial pilot and a boat captain. And they’re both women. We talk about not letting underrepresentation hold you back from doing what you love and of course there are some good adventure stories too!