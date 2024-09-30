-
Women of color have often been overlooked when it comes to documenting Alaska’s history. The "Extra Tough: Women of the North" exhibit highlights more…
Alaskan women have a reputation for pushing the adventure boundaries. Lael Wilcox, an internationally knownendurance cyclist, and producer Lee Hart and rider Jill Simek of the fat bike short film Blue, have stories to tell about their epic adventures and projects.
Women and people of color have traditionally been underrepresented in outdoor activities. That is changing quickly. On the next Outdoor Explorer, Lisa will be talking with women and men who are in the vanguard of the movement to open the outdoors to all people.Thanks for listening!
A PBS series exploring the lives of important women in careers including comedy, Hollywood, space, war, business, and politics throughout the decades. The show will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the triumphs, struggles, and contributions of these women and how their influences have shaped the different career fields for future women.Episodes will air:Tuesday September 30 at 8:00Tuesday October 7 at 8:00Tuesday October 14 at 8:00Tuesday October 21 at 8:00
Since 2009 the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame has been recognizing women who have helped shape Alaska at an induction ceremony held every March during Women's History Month. AWHF steering committee member, Jane Angvik joins hosts Sandy and Dick on this month's edition of Alaska Radio Reader Rambler to talk about the Class of 2012 and how you can nominate an Alaska woman to become a member.KSKA: Monday 3/26 at 1:00 pm
Rage City Roller Girls Season Opener, October 1, 2011. Sockeye Sallys from Anchorage vs. the Fairbanks Rebel Ravens at the Dena'ina Center. Video by Kathleen McCoy.Join host Kathleen McCoy and Rage City Rollergirls, Dawnell “WickedSpeedia” Smith and Patricia "New England PatRIOT #1"Bergeron to talk about the energy behind the roller derby, what it means to women who skate, why it’s a D.I.Y. sport, and why some characterize it as an element of Third Wave Feminism. Why do they skate? Is it sport or spectacle? What is the injury rate? Are men involved? What about those crazy names?KSKA: Wednesday 10/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
A new survey shows more than 50 percent of women in Anchorage have been the victim of some type of sexual violence in their lifetime.
The US Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to confirm two Alaska women for federal Judgeships - Morgan Christen to the Ninth Circuit Appeals Court, and Sharon Gleason to the US District Court.
Are today's young women under so much pressure to be beautiful, to succeed at school and sports and to be sweet and nice that they are becoming depressed earlier in life? One new book thinks so. "The Triple Bind: Saving Our Teen Girls from Today's Pressures" presents an interesting look at how the pressure on young girls can take a nasty toll. So, where's the balance and what can be done?KSKA: Tuesday 9/13 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Tuesday, August 30 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmNot everyone has kids. Deciding not to become parents can be just as big of a decision as opting to start a family. On this episode of Kids These Days! we speak with two authors who are childfree about why they made the difficult choice to live life without littles and how it impacts their current lives. Plus, a Pew Research study linking higher rates of childlessness with more tolerant social attitudes, and growing old without children.