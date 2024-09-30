Rage City Roller Girls Season Opener, October 1, 2011. Sockeye Sallys from Anchorage vs. the Fairbanks Rebel Ravens at the Dena'ina Center. Video by Kathleen McCoy.Join host Kathleen McCoy and Rage City Rollergirls, Dawnell “WickedSpeedia” Smith and Patricia "New England PatRIOT #1"Bergeron to talk about the energy behind the roller derby, what it means to women who skate, why it’s a D.I.Y. sport, and why some characterize it as an element of Third Wave Feminism. Why do they skate? Is it sport or spectacle? What is the injury rate? Are men involved? What about those crazy names?KSKA: Wednesday 10/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

