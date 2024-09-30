Wishbone Hill

Port MacKenzie has big ambitions: a rail extension to Interior Alaska, the MV Susitna Ferry sailing to Cook Inlet communities, and a bridge touching Anchorage. These make Port MacKenzie a potential hub for commercial activity. They also place it in the cross hairs of some hot public policy debates simmering in Southcentral - the Knik Arm crossing and Mat-Su coal deposit development. Join host Kathleen McCoy and port director Marc Van Dongen as they update the Port MacKenzie story. Photo slideshow: Port MacKenzie over the yearsKSKA: Wednesday, 4/18 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Listen