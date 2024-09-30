Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Wishbone Hill

  • News
    State Wants Comments On Coal Health Assessment
    Ellen Lockyer
    The Matanuska Susitna Borough has voted down a resolution aimed at expanding a state health assessment regarding coal development in the Palmer area. Read More...
  • News
    MacKenzie: Is It The Little Port that Could?
    Port MacKenzie has big ambitions: a rail extension to Interior Alaska, the MV Susitna Ferry sailing to Cook Inlet communities, and a bridge touching Anchorage. These make Port MacKenzie a potential hub for commercial activity. They also place it in the cross hairs of some hot public policy debates simmering in Southcentral - the Knik Arm crossing and Mat-Su coal deposit development. Join host Kathleen McCoy and port director Marc Van Dongen as they update the Port MacKenzie story. Photo slideshow: Port MacKenzie over the yearsKSKA: Wednesday, 4/18 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
  • News
    Sutton Residents File Complaint Against Coal Mine Development To DNR
    Ellen Lockyer
    Residents opposed to the development of a coal mine near Sutton have filed a citizens’ complaint with the Department of Natural Resources.
  • News
    Sutton Coal Permit Up For Renewal
    Ellen Lockyer
    The state has received an application from Usibelli Coal for a permit renewal for the Wishbone Hill coal mine.