-
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.
-
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.
-
Fairbanks Borough voters will consider a ballot proposition aimed at reducing wintertime fine particulate pollution. A public meeting on the proposition was held Monday. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, the measure targets emissions from wood and coal fired heaters.