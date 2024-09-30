winter sports

-
Winter has arrived in Alaska and it's time to play in the snow! On this Outdoor Explorer we'llhave Alli Harvey, Anchorage Daily News columnist and Rick Roth from Alaska Mountaineeringand Hiking answering questions about winter recreation.
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.
KSKA: Thursday Feb. 23 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm. A dog can pull you on your skis faster than you believed possible. The feeling is much like dog mushing, but much easier to get into because you don’t need an entire team. In the first half of this show we’ll talk about skijoring, how it is done, and what it takes to start. In the second half, we’ll focus on the subject of dogs and winter, with tips for taking your dog on winter outdoor activities. Dog lovers should definitely stay tuned for the next show.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Thursday, Oct. 6, at 2:00 p.m. The Equinox Marathon is one of the most challenging anywhere, as it climbs up over Ester Dome in Fairbanks. We’ll also hear an interview recorded in Fairbanks with a trails volunteer, who’ll tell us about the many routes and races that make that community a great place to visit.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Thursday, Aug. 18, at 2:00 p.m. Holly Brooks is one of Alaska’s favorite athletes because she was a regular person, an adult with a job, who became a member of the Olympic team - twice. We spend the entire next hour of Outdoor Explorer talking with Holly, learning about her recent retirement, and a new phase in her life as a counselor and coach.LISTEN NOW
The season of snow and ice in Fairbanks has people thinking about skiing, and dog mushing but one Fairbanks resident is quietly pursuing a winter sport that doesn’t get much attention in Alaska.