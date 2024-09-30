Most places, bikes get put away in the fall, but Alaskans are using their bikes year round, including in places where only skis or snowshoes used to be able to go. We’ll talk about the many kinds of winter biking-- commuting, recreation and racing in town, and expeditions, including distances that boggle the mind. One of my guests biked to Nome and then to Fairbanks. Tune in to learn how we started biking in winter, and why.KSKA: Thursday, 12/19 at 2:00 and 9:00 pmListen Now

