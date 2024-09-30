-
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.
KSKA: Thursday, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. Alaska is known for trail sports, from backpacking to sled dog racing, that began as practical means of transportation. That’s happening again. More and more people are using bikes and feet to get to work, even in Anchorage, with our car-oriented urban design.LISTEN HERE
Most places, bikes get put away in the fall, but Alaskans are using their bikes year round, including in places where only skis or snowshoes used to be able to go. We’ll talk about the many kinds of winter biking-- commuting, recreation and racing in town, and expeditions, including distances that boggle the mind. One of my guests biked to Nome and then to Fairbanks. Tune in to learn how we started biking in winter, and why.KSKA: Thursday, 12/19 at 2:00 and 9:00 pmListen Now
Even as fall weather gets colder, biking is not over. The sport of cyclocross is nearing its peak of competition. Mountain biking trails are firm and fast in cool weather. And yearround bikers are preparing for winter. We are talking about biking when its cold out, on the cyclocross course or on the street, getting to work, and the equipment and attitude it takes to make sub-arctic bicycling full. KSKA: Thursday 10/10 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now