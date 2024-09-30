-
Winter has arrived in Alaska and it's time to play in the snow! On this Outdoor Explorer we'llhave Alli Harvey, Anchorage Daily News columnist and Rick Roth from Alaska Mountaineeringand Hiking answering questions about winter recreation.
Anchorage residents enjoyed outdoor activities in early December as the city finally received a long awaited blanketing of snow.
Like humans, animals and birds cope with winter in a variety of ways. Some leave, migrating to warmer climates. Some hunker down for lots of sleep by hibernating. And some, like moose and ravens, are active all winter long. Join this week's host, Paul Twardock, as he'll be talking with scientists and writers to help us better understand how nature adapts and adjusts to winter’s challenges.Thanks for listening!
Will winter bring snow, or will we wait through thaws, rain and darkness? On the next Outdoor Explorer, we have a climatologist to talk about the predicted El Nino that is expected to bring warm, gloomy conditions this winter. So that’s the prediction. For the response, we’ll have two other interviews. We’ll be talking about hibernation, not the best option, and about indoor ice... it's the sport of curling.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Thursday, November 30, at 2:00p.m. What goes on inside those tents you see on the frozen lakes around town? On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll find out. The topic is ice fishing. Folks do it on stocked lakes all through the city – that’s another unique thing about Anchorage – and in the backcountry they catch great big fish through the ice. What’s the attraction of fishing in the middle of winter when the water is frozen? We’ll find out how to do it and why as we revisit this great show from a few years back.LISTEN HERE
This week social service providers held a town hall at Beans Cafe to discuss winter safety with Anchorage's homeless community. Keeping warm and safe outdoors is more important this winter than ever because the city's homeless shelter is going back to a rule that kicks people out if they're not making progress toward finding permanent housing. Download Audio
For some inclement weather means much more than a change in wardrobe. It means a change in mental state. Seasonal affective disorder, also known as "SAD" is a form of clinical depression that co-occurs with seasons of the year, particularly winter, when periods of daylight are short, or rainy seasons, when natural light levels are low. Monday on Line One, Anchorage psychologist and psychotherapist, Dr. Suzanne Womack Strisik joins us to answer your questions on seasonal affective disorder, its origins and effective treatment options.KSKA: Monday 8/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Gardening season is upon us in Alaska and according to Eliot Coleman, owner of Four Season Farm in Maine, it doesn't ever have to end. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Coleman shares vegetable and fruit-growing techniques to extend our season here in the far north. His talk entitled, "If We Can Do It In Maine, You Can Do It in Alaska," was recorded at the Alaska Botanical Garden conference.KSKA: Thursday 5/10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaska Winter Hazards, from Cabin Fever to avalanches. Waking up in the morning with the conviction that mother nature wants you dead is never more plausible than in the midst of the cold, dark Alaska Winter. What it takes to survive on the next Hometown, Alaska. Participate in the live call-in Wednesday 2:00 - 3:00 pm.KSKA: Wednesday 1/25 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm