-
There's a fresh breeze blowing in Seward, and this time it's turning the blades on a new wind turbine on the campus of the state's vocational training school.
-
Sunday's winds brought power outages to Turnagain Arm and parts of the Kenai Peninsula when wires were downed.
-
Alaska's Emergency Alert System test that was scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 am has been cancelled. Officials called off the EAS test due to severe weather across Western Alaska. The national weather service predicts a storm will hit the coast with hurricane force winds starting Tuesday evening. NOAA: Coastal Flood & Winter Storm Warning NOAA: Alaska weather watches, warnings and advisories
-
Powering Rural Alaska is nothing if not complicated. You might think that wind energy would lower bills to residents who live in villages with turbines. But that’s not entirely the case. The alternative energy that many communities are pursuing is more about stabilizing costs for the long term future.
-
Anchorage-based Chugach Electric Association's board has approved a set of terms and conditions for the project to supply the electric utility with power from the wind farm.