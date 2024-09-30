-
Debris from last March’s Japan tsunami has begun arriving on the west coast, much earlier than computer models predicted it would.
The West Coast “Occupy” movement could end up affecting the Southeast city of Wrangell. Shipping interruptions caused by port protests may delay a time-sensitive streetlight project in Wrangell.
Protesters managed to shut down a few terminals at ports in California, Washington and Oregon today, as part of the Occupy Wall Street movement to block ports on the West Coast.
Anchorage is among the west coast port cities where the Occupy Wall Street movement plans a blockade on Monday.