The Coast Guard is monitoring a derelict vessel in U.S. waters off Alaska's coast that washed out to sea during the tsunami that struck the coast of Japan…
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved an air quality permit for a Shell Oil drilling vessel and accompanying vessels that the company hopes to use in Arctic waters next year.
The Northern Waters Task Force met in Unalaska this week.The group was created by the state legislature, and it’s tasked with coming up with recommendations on Arctic policy that work for Alaska.