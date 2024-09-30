-
This week on Addressing Alaskans hear from John P. Grotzinger, project scientist for the NASA Mars Science Laboratory rover “Curiosity” mission. Recorded on April 16, he gave the keynote address at the 2013 Undergraduate Research and Discovery Symposium at the University of Alaska Anchorage on "Why Curiosity? What Are We Discovering?"KSKA: Tuesday 5/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
-
A group of home owners in the Rabbit Creek neighborhood are concerned that non-residential development could drain their water supply. They say it could happen in many neighborhoods on the Hillside and are suggesting an amendment to Title 21, Anchorage land-use law as a preventative measure. Members of the Anchorage Assembly are in the final stages of a 10-year review of Title 21, which has been in the news for addressing issues like sidewalks, landscaping and stream setbacks. But the Rabbit Creek residents say, if it goes through without addressing water issues, the municipality could face problems down the road.
-
Most of us are aware of the beaver, salmon and birds species that live in Anchorage creeks. But did you know everything that goes through city storm drains also flows into our creeks? This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Thomas Eley from the Anchorage Waterways Counciltalks about how many everyday activities like cleaning, gardening and walking the dog are impacting the health of Anchorage creeks and what local volunteers are doing to protect them.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Alaska Edition host Michael Carey and guests discuss the implications of a potential strike by utility workers in Anchorage and also these headlines of Alaska's top news stories for the week of August 28:KSKA: Friday 9/2 at 2:00 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 9/2 at 7:30 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 5:00 pm
-
Sheraton Hotel Workers Score Court Win. Injunction Plugs Water Utility Strike. Cook Inlet Energy Race Is On. State Lawmakers Eye Norway for Energy IdeasWith Cold Weather Coming, Anchorage Homeless Numbers Up. Anglers Can Saved Wasted Rockfish. Southeast Borough Plans Draw Ire. Denali Park Bridge Under Discussion
-
Anchorage utility workers have authorized a strike at the water and sewer utility, but there may not be a work stoppage. An arbitrator has already ruled in favor of the union, but the Municipal Assembly refused to accept the contract terms.
-
Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Dallas Tonsager announced Thursday the signing of an agreement that will make it easier to fund water quality improvement projects in rural Alaska villages.