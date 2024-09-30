-
Their Grammy-winning "Feel It Still" is kinetic, playful but also provoking. How did it happen and what's next? We listen to tunes and get an update from band member Eric Howk. Thanks for listening!
Chad Carpenter, creator of the world famous Tundra comic strip, is foraying into his second adventure into the world of film as writer and producer ofSudsy Slim Rides Again. (His first film was Moose the Movie.) Carpenter, who says of Sudsy, "it's a film about Alaskans made in Alaska by Alaskans" drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about the film, Tundra, and how he has manged to balance both worlds.Sudsy Slim Rides Again opens in the Valley Cinema in Wasilla April 20 with four shows a day until the cows come home.KSKA: Friday, April 20 at 2:45pmThanks for listening!
Most people remember the Disney film Mary Poppins but now there is a live-stage version spearheaded by a collaboration between Disney and Cameron Mackintosh and Valley Performing Arts is presenting it in the Glenn Massay Theatre on the campus of Mat-Su College March 30th through April 22. Executive Director for VPA Garry Forrester drops by Stage Talk this week to describe how ambitious and rewarding this project is.KSKA: Friday, March 30 at 2:45pmThanks for listening!
KSKA: Friday, October 20 at 2:45pm Valley Performing Arts of Wasilla has some skeletons in the closet and they're not afraid of hauling them out and putting them on the stage as they present the ghoulish comedy Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring. VPA favorite Todd Broste who plays the "evil" Jonathan Brewster and director Stephen O'Brien drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about murderous spinster aunts, an uncle who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and a terrified nephew who wants more than anything to just marry his sweetheart and live a normal life amid all the chaos. Arsenic and Old Lace performs October 20-November 5th.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, May 12 at 2:45pm Playwright Neil Simon is a master of comedic writing and so even California Suite, a play that debuted in 1976, is just as funny and relevant to today as it ever was. Valley Performing Arts is currently running this classic play of four different stories all connected by one space: The Beverly Hills Hotel suite 203-204. Director Matt Firmin drops by Stage Talk this week to let us know how he approached the show, how he worked with his actors and how he made a few updates. California Suite runs through May 28th.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, February 17 at 2:45pm Valley Performing Arts is presenting Ken Ludwig's popular farce, Lend Me a Tenor February 17th-March 5th at their theatre in Wasilla. Dropping by the studio this week to talk about it are Actor Todd Broste and Actor and Director Kelly Lee Williams. Listen to Stage Talk to hear how Williams, as Director, has made some very interesting choices to solve one of the more challenging aspects of the play and also how Broste considers his character to be one of the most fun ones he's ever played.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, May 6 at 2:45pmTune in this week to hear about the longest running musical in the world being presented by Valley Performing Arts. Director Dave Nufer and "El Gallo" Garry Forrester drop by the studio to talk about Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt's The Fantasticks which performs through May 29th.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Those who are familiar with Anne of Green Gables may or may not be surprised that author L. M. Montgomery wrote several more books about the character of Anne Shirley, and some of those have been tuned into stage plays as well. Valley Performing Arts is presenting the second episode in the life of Anne in the play, Anne of Avonlea opening February 19th and running through March 13th. The mother/daughter actress team of Laura and Kayla Horning along with VPA Executive Director Garry Forrester drop by the studio this week to tell us all about it.KSKA: Friday, February 12 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
Valley Performing Arts is presenting Julian Wiles' heart-warming comedy Fruitcakes and Dave Nufer ("Mack Morgan") from the show drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about how it's going. Fruitcakes runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 and Sundays at 2:00 through December 20th.KSKA: Friday, December 4 at 2:45pmDownload Audio