Alaska Senator Mark Begich says his confidence in the possible success of the war in Afghanistan is higher after a brief, intense trip to the country. He spoke with reporters Monday after returning.
The US Justice department now says it will look further into the plea deal prosecutors made with former VECO owner Bill Allen. Senator Lisa Murkowski called on Attorney General Eric Holder to say more about the department's decision not to charge Allen with having an affair with a 15-year-old girl.
After stalling and delays last month, TransCanada and Exxon Mobil have filed draft resource reports on their proposed Alaska natural gas pipeline to the Lower 48.
President Obama announced Friday a plan to shake up and streamline federal departments and agencies. As part of that, he wants to move the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA from under the Commerce Department to Interior.
The Justice Department cannot categorically keep sealed its criminal investigation files on Congressman Don Young, according to a federal judge in Washington, DC. U.S. District Court Judge Gladys Kessler ruled Tuesday that the Justice Department was in the wrong when it refused to turn over any of its files to an anti-corruption watchdog group.
TransCanada and Exxon Mobil are deferring filing the next step in paperwork to get a natural gas pipeline built to the Lower 48, and they’re assigning responsibility for that to Governor Sean Parnell.
The House Ethics Committee has cleared Congressman Don Young of violations, but it’s changing the rules to prevent the type of fundraising he did.
Republicans in the U.S. House are rejecting a plan to extend the popular payroll tax cut Americans are now getting.
The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Morgan Christen on Thursday to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The tally was 95-3.
The Federal Office that’s coordinating plans for an Alaska natural gas pipeline project takes a huge hit in a spending bill unveiled by the U.S. House over night.