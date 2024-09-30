-
In his 20th term as Congressman to Alaska, Don Young returned home last week to update Alaskans on what's happening in Washington D.C. At the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce 'Make-It-Monday' forum on April 9, Congressman Young discussed, military budget cuts, repealing the health bill, regulation impeding economic recovery and making Alaska the "power center" for America.KSKA: Thursday 4/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaska Air continues to scramble to get passengers moving as bad weather in its hub city of Seattle still restricts takeoffs and landings there.
You’ve heard of neighborhood zoning. Now there’s a move afoot to zone the ocean. Oregon, Washington State and the federal government all have fledgling plans to coordinate competing ocean uses.
Alaska Senator Mark Begich yesterday got to use the power of his Commerce subcommittee chairmanship to aim some barbs at genetically engineered salmon. Begich and Senator Lisa Murkowski have introduced a bill that would ban interstate commerce of what they're calling "frankenfish."
Protesters managed to shut down a few terminals at ports in California, Washington and Oregon today, as part of the Occupy Wall Street movement to block ports on the West Coast.
The men accused in a massive government contracting bribery case involving Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek are staying behind bars – three of them until trial and the fourth at least through the weekend. At a hearing in Washington D.C. today (Thursday) the lawyer for EyakTek executive Harold Babb asked for a few more days before making his argument as to why Babb should be released on bond.
After serving eight governors, the director of Alaska’s Washington D.C. office is resigning. John Katz plans to leave the post at the end of the year.
The state governments of Alaska and Washington have jointly funded a study critical of federal measures to protect Steller Sea Lions in the Western Aleutians under the Endangered Species Act.
Tuesday, July 26 at 10:00amThey juggle, they do acrobatics and magic tricks, and they walk on stilts. They come into town with tents and they run workshops, as well as put on a show.
A Shell mobile drill rig will be leaving Alaska for Washington state this summer in anticipation of the 2012 Arctic drilling season.