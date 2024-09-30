War on Terror

-
A pair of recent Sitka High graduates had an unexpected meeting last week – in a combat hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
-
Alaska Senator Mark Begich says his confidence in the possible success of the war in Afghanistan is higher after a brief, intense trip to the country. He spoke with reporters Monday after returning.
-
A Ft. Wainwright based aviation unit that’s returned to Fairbanks was one of the last to leave Iraq, as the United States completes it pull out from the country.
-
The Army is investigating the death of a Ft. Wainwright based soldier, trying to determine if it was murder or suicide.
-
Another Air Traffic controller who says he worked with Korean flight 085 that was diverted to Whitehorse on Sept. 11, 2001 has come forward with additional details of the day’s events. APRN reported Friday that retired Air Traffic Controller Rick Wilder says the pilot was ordered to squawk that he had hijackers on board.
-
A decade after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, APRN has uncovered new information regarding the events that caused a Korean 747 en route to New York and scheduled to stop in Anchorage for fuel, to be diverted from Anchorage to Whitehorse Canada.
-
The Alaska Air National Guard is preparing to send about 30 troops to Iraq. They will be from the 168th Refueling Wing, based at Eielson Air Force Base.