The Election Commission for the Municipality of Anchorage will hold a final public meeting today (Monday) to interview people who were unable to vote in…
The Anchorage city clerks office is calling the voter turn out in yesterday's election "unprecedented." The office is investigating the election, working today to figure out which voting precincts ran out of ballots. Read More
Tuesday’s election saw changes in communities across Alaska. In the tiny Susitna Valley town of Talkeetna, voters made a choice that could have repercussions far from the community.
Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
A Juneau-based nonprofit that aims to curb the use of plastic shopping bags in the Capital City won’t be deterred by voters’ rejection this week (Tuesday) of a citizen’s initiative to tax those bags at certain retailers.
Palin Won't Run for President, Congress Considers Hearings on EyakTek Investigation, Jury Deliberates Bethel Murder Case, Poll Finds Support for Mid Level Dental Providers, Statewide Election Results, Fairbanks Voters Reject Air Quality Proposition, Crab Fleet Won't Have as Much to Catch This Year, Biomass Heat Catches on in Southeast, Video Contest Highlights Bristol Bay.
Matanuska Susitna Borough voter turnout was light yesterday (Tuesday), but those who made it to the polls elected two new Borough Assembly members and approved all three bond proposals. KSKA's Ellen Lockyer has the unofficial results of the Valley election.
The ‘Save Our Salmon’ Initiative goes before voters in the Lake and Peninsula Borough tomorrow, and the information war around the proposed Pebble mine that the initiative is aimed at stopping, is heating up.
The question of whether to allow sales of alcohol will be on the ballot tomorrow for voters in Barrow. A yes vote would allow the first legal local liquor sales in the city in more than a decade. Barrow currently is a “damp” community.
Matanuska Susitna Borough voters will be selecting two Borough school board seats when they go to the polls on Tuesday