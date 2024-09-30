-
Village Public Safety Officers in Western Alaska will be participating in a pilot program that could make them the first VPSOs in the state to carry weapons in their job. Seven experienced officers are in the middle of psychological evaluations right now and are advancing towards training.Download Audio
A Village Public Safety Officer was shot in Napakiak over the weekend, but he survived.
