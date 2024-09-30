VietnamEchoes - Discussions

-
In many parts of the country, the symbolic black flag for prisoners of war and those missing in action is ubiquitous, even though the last decades of American conflicts have seen practically no POWs. Listen now
For many Americans, the PBS documentary on the Vietnam war brings up memories of past divisions between those who supported sending U.S. military and those who did not. It was an emotional topic for families and as the number of war casualties grew, so did the protests across the country. Listen Here
Former Democratic Governor Tony Knowles enlisted in the Army during the mid-60s, just as the war began escalating. Knowles' opinion of the war began to change after he returned to civilian life, and the parallels he sees in today’s conflict in Afghanistan. Listen now
60,000 Americans died in the Vietnam war. Thousands more died in the following years. A new documentary by filmmaker Ken Burns examines the era. In the first of a series of discussions on the war, we'll hear from Alaska Vietnam veterans about how they're doing today, decades after their service and what we've learned as a nation. Listen Here
Monday, September 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The Vietnam War documentary series by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick premiers on Alaska Public Media TV this month. In coordination with this series, Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes one of the world’s leading experts in Post Traumatic Stress, Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk, for a discussion about the impacts of exposure to the trauma of war. Also Joining Co-Host Prentiss Pemberton for the second half of the program will be Anchorage Therapist Sue Findlay for a discussion about the treatment and resource options available in our community. LISTEN HERE