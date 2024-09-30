Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veterans Day

  • A veteran lays a wreath during the 2019 Veterans Day ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Nov. 11, 2019. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)
    PHOTOS: At JBER, Alaskans mark Veterans Day with music and a moment of silence
    Joey Mendolia
    The Alaska National Guard hosted the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Nov. 11, 2019.
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Routes to War, Victory and Freedom
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, November 14, at 2:00 p.m. As part of Alaska Public Media’s observance of Veterans Day, we’re taking a look at how Alaska became involved in World War 2. We will hear three separate stories, the first of which comes from a navy pilot who flew in the Battle of Midway. We’ll then learn about the hard work and sacrifices made by the black soldiers that helped build the Alaskan Highway. We’ll finish the program learning about the Lend Lease program that sent American planes to Russia.LISTEN HERE