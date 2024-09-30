-
The Alaska National Guard hosted the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Nov. 11, 2019.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, meet Justin and Wella Jay. They met in Anchorage while serving in the Army. They were both deployed to combat in Afghanistan. They both came back with trauma from their wartime experiences. But as a couple they supported each other and found a way to walk off the war--on a six month hike over the Appalachian Trail. It helped them, and they think nature therapy could help other veterans.Thanks for listening!
This Outdoor Explorer is dedicated entirely to two of the most impressive people we’ve recently met, both military veterans whose service became deeply linked to the outdoors. We’ll hear from Kirk Alkire, who has made climbing in the Chugach Mountains a form of therapy for other grieving veterans. Then we'll talk with David Shuman, who retired from a long career as a pararescuer, doing the most difficult and daring rescues in Alaska’s wilderness.
KSKA: Tuesday, November 14, at 2:00 p.m. As part of Alaska Public Media’s observance of Veterans Day, we’re taking a look at how Alaska became involved in World War 2. We will hear three separate stories, the first of which comes from a navy pilot who flew in the Battle of Midway. We’ll then learn about the hard work and sacrifices made by the black soldiers that helped build the Alaskan Highway. We’ll finish the program learning about the Lend Lease program that sent American planes to Russia.LISTEN HERE
Monday, September 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The Vietnam War documentary series by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick premiers on Alaska Public Media TV this month. In coordination with this series, Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes one of the world’s leading experts in Post Traumatic Stress, Dr. Bessel Van der Kolk, for a discussion about the impacts of exposure to the trauma of war. Also Joining Co-Host Prentiss Pemberton for the second half of the program will be Anchorage Therapist Sue Findlay for a discussion about the treatment and resource options available in our community. LISTEN HERE
The military bases in Anchorage have been transition points for veterans who have seen serious combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now many are home and re-entering civilian life. What are the challenges? What gifts do they bring? Join host Kathleen McCoy and three experts fluent in this important transition for combat veterans and the communities they choose as home. KSKA, Wednesday, 8/14 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
How do Alaska's brave service men and women readjust to life in Alaska after months, or sometimes years, of serving in the U.S. military overseas? What are the challenges of re-establishing life in America with family, friends and loved ones? How can Alaskans better understand what our soldier's have experienced and respond to their needs? Join me, Shelly Wade, and my guests, when we learn more about the issues facing returning Alaskan soldiers and resources that can help make that transition smoother.KSKA: Wednesday 6/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The 19th annual Stand Down for Veterans in Need will be held Friday at the North Terminal of the Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage. As APRN's Lori Townsend reports, the event is designed to help vets access numerous services and assistance. Marcia Hoffman Devoe is the public affairs officer for the Alaska VA healthcare system. She says the People Mover buses will offer free transportation to veterans who have a VA card.
The U.S. Congress's Joint Economic Committee has released updated statistics on veterans' employment numbers since September 11, 2001.
New Statistics Show Unemployment Rates are Higher for Veterans