How do Alaska's brave service men and women readjust to life in Alaska after months, or sometimes years, of serving in the U.S. military overseas? What are the challenges of re-establishing life in America with family, friends and loved ones? How can Alaskans better understand what our soldier's have experienced and respond to their needs? Join me, Shelly Wade, and my guests, when we learn more about the issues facing returning Alaskan soldiers and resources that can help make that transition smoother.KSKA: Wednesday 6/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

