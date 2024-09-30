-
There was a fatal vehicle rollover last Thursday in Mountain Village. Dead is driver Keith DelaRosa, age 21 of Mountain Village. His pickup overturned numerous times when it left Airport Road, and he died when he was thrown from it.
A Juneau man is dead after his vehicle slipped off its jack while he was working on it Sunday afternoon. Joshua Beach, 31, was pinned under the car. Fire and Rescue responded, but life-saving measures were of no avail.
A vehicle left the road Monday morning in Wasilla and two young men were killed when it crashed into a retaining wall.