Those who are familiar with Anne of Green Gables may or may not be surprised that author L. M. Montgomery wrote several more books about the character of Anne Shirley, and some of those have been tuned into stage plays as well. Valley Performing Arts is presenting the second episode in the life of Anne in the play, Anne of Avonlea opening February 19th and running through March 13th. The mother/daughter actress team of Laura and Kayla Horning along with VPA Executive Director Garry Forrester drop by the studio this week to tell us all about it.KSKA: Friday, February 12 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
It's the last Stage Talk of the year so you know what that means--Jean and Steve talk about memorable shows of the past season. Hear about their favorite plays, playwrights, actors, actresses and more on today's broadcast. But it's a bittersweet ending to the year as "The Voice of Stage Talk" decides to retire from the show. Join us this week as we bid Jean a fond farewell and to wish her the best in all of her future endevors.KSKA: Friday, December 26th at 2:45pmListen Now:
Take a step back in time to the '50s and '60s and meet "Suzy" and "Cindy Lou" aka Karly O'Loughlin and Kelly Anderson from Valley Performing Art's production of Roger Bean's musical The Marvelous Wonderettes opening March 28th and running through April 20th.KSKA: Friday, March 28, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
The Republican primary race for Matanusaka Valley's state House District 11 ended with incumbent Republican Bill Stoltze easily defeating challeger Tom Connelly. Stoltze, who has served in the legislature since his 2002 election, came out of Tuesday's primary with 82% of the vote.
Republican upstart Mike Dunleavy is heading to Juneau. Dunleavy's upset of incumbent Wasilla Senator Linda Menard has big implications for next year's legislature.
Somewhere North of what is now Trapper Creek, an ancient hunting party stopped for lunch. That was about 8,000 years ago, according to carbon dating on some of the artifacts that have been located at the site by archaeologists. The dig has yielded rudimentary stone tools, but, as yet, little information about the mysterious people who stopped there.
Slow chinook salmon runs all over the state are curtailing commercial and subsistence fishing, and now sports anglers in the Matanuska Valley are facing fishing closures.
Sydney, Australia- based Riversdale Alaska has been awarded a state coal lease in the Chickaloon area. Riversdale was the high bidder for the almost ten thousand acres of potential coal bearing lands in the Matanuska- Susitna Borough, paying a more than 3 million dollars bonus for the lease.
The Knik Arm Crossing could be operational in about five to six years, according to backers of the project. But there's a few stumbling blocks in the way. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, one of them rests with the state legislature, and bridge supporters may have to wait till next year to get the green light.
More than a year ago, Palmer voters approved a bid to allow the city to acquire seven historic properties within the city limits. The lots include the…