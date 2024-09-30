-
In rural Alaska, dividend checks do more than pay for new sofas. Meera Kohler is the President and CEO of the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative or AVEC. Kohler says, many people in village pre-pay their winter electric bills with their PFD. She says the day checks get deposited is the busiest day of the year for AVEC.
Alaska Edition host Michael Carey and guests discuss the implications of a potential strike by utility workers in Anchorage and also these headlines of Alaska's top news stories for the week of August 28:KSKA: Friday 9/2 at 2:00 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 9/2 at 7:30 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 5:00 pm
Sheraton Hotel Workers Score Court Win. Injunction Plugs Water Utility Strike. Cook Inlet Energy Race Is On. State Lawmakers Eye Norway for Energy IdeasWith Cold Weather Coming, Anchorage Homeless Numbers Up. Anglers Can Saved Wasted Rockfish. Southeast Borough Plans Draw Ire. Denali Park Bridge Under Discussion
Anchorage utility workers have authorized a strike at the water and sewer utility, but there may not be a work stoppage. An arbitrator has already ruled in favor of the union, but the Municipal Assembly refused to accept the contract terms.
A Bristol Bay area power utility co-operative is looking at the possibility of hydro-electric generation from local lakes. Consultants are at work on engineering tests for the potential hydro projects.