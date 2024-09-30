Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
U.S. Supreme Court

  • Programs
    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor
    Eric Bork
    KSKA Tuesday, September 20 2016, at 2:00 p.m. On the next episode we’ll hear from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. She shares with us the difficulties of taking on the responsibilities that go with being a member of the highest court in the country and the importance of having a diverse supreme court. Her question and answer session was hosted by the Alaska Bar Association and the questions were moderated by Judge Morgan Christen.LISTEN NOW
  • News
    Sandra Day O'Connor
    Kristin Spack
    The first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor paid her second visit to Alaska yesterday. While she was unable to visit with Anchorage students, the public reception at the Dena'ina Center continued as planned. Joined on stage by Alaska Supreme Court Justices Dana Fabe and Walter Carpeneti, O'Connor talked about her interactive online civic education program, called iCivics and the power of teaching kids about government.KSKA: Thursday 9/6 at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm
  • News
    Court of Appeals Will Not Hear State’s Juneau Access Petition
    Casey Kelly
    The full U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will not take up the State of Alaska’s latest petition in the Juneau Access case.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 5, 2011
    Josh Edge
    State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
  • Exxon &#039;Valdez&#039; decision prompting big reactions in Alaska
    Plaintiffs in the Exxon Valdez punitive damages case are reacting with sadness and disbelief to today's U.S. Supreme Court decision. The Court capped the…