KSKA Tuesday, September 20 2016, at 2:00 p.m. On the next episode we’ll hear from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. She shares with us the difficulties of taking on the responsibilities that go with being a member of the highest court in the country and the importance of having a diverse supreme court. Her question and answer session was hosted by the Alaska Bar Association and the questions were moderated by Judge Morgan Christen.LISTEN NOW
The first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor paid her second visit to Alaska yesterday. While she was unable to visit with Anchorage students, the public reception at the Dena'ina Center continued as planned. Joined on stage by Alaska Supreme Court Justices Dana Fabe and Walter Carpeneti, O'Connor talked about her interactive online civic education program, called iCivics and the power of teaching kids about government.KSKA: Thursday 9/6 at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm
The full U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will not take up the State of Alaska’s latest petition in the Juneau Access case.
State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
Plaintiffs in the Exxon Valdez punitive damages case are reacting with sadness and disbelief to today's U.S. Supreme Court decision. The Court capped the…