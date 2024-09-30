-
The union that’s trying to organize University of Alaska staff says that UAF’s refusal to deliver some 1,200 letters to UAF staff is just the latest of several obstacles that the university has thrown in the path of the organizing effort.
-
An astro-physicist from the Navy has been named the new head of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. Robert McCoy comes out of a career at the Office of Naval Research and the Naval Research Laboratory.
-
University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers are unlocking the secrets of hibernation. The studies are aimed tapping the mechanism that safely slows down metabolism, as a tool to save humans from heart attack and trauma.
-
The international waters over the high arctic are a new horizon for human activity. That was the driving force behind an Arctic Ocean Policy workshop this week in Fairbanks.
-
-
A research project aimed at developing childhood obesity prevention strategies in Native communities is getting off the ground at University of Alaska Fairbanks.
-
-
Salmon could soon be on the menu in every school lunch room in Alaska. University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers are looking into the best ways to improve the diets of Alaska school children, while at the same time strengthening local and regional markets for sustainably harvested fish.
-
-
A University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist is helping shape our understanding of the formation of the solar system. Don Hampton, the optical science manager at Poker Flat Research Range is part of team analyzing images of a comet taken by a NASA spacecraft.