-
The Greek mythological tale of lost love and a journey to the underworld takes a new turn in Sarah Ruhl's play, Eurydice currently performing at the University of Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance. Join director Ty Hewitt along with actors Kimberly Allely and Angela Colavecchio this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it. Eurydice performs this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Friday through Sunday.KSKA: Friday, March 4 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
Quick — how many U.S. presidents can you name? Brian Cook, director of UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's current production of 44 Plays for 44 Presidents can name them all. Join Brian along with two of the actors from the show, Alexandra McCall and Taran Haynes this week on Stage Talk. 44 Plays for 44 Presidents is running in the UAA Fine Arts Building through October 11th.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 9 at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
-
UAA Department of Theatre and Dance closes their Shakespeare-themed season with John Heimbuch's William Shakespeare's Land of the Dead: A True and Accurate Account of the 1599 Zombie Plague. Actors Alex Albrecht (Shakespeare) and Jake Beauvais (Francis Bacon) drop by the station this week to explain...KSKA: Friday, April 17 at 2:45pmListen Now:
-
UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's scenic designer Daniel Carlgren is thinking globally and acting locally with his set for Shakespeare's comedy, Twelfth Night, or What You Will opening Nov. 21 and running through Dec. 7 on the UAA Theatre Main Stage. Join Carlgren this week as he talks about going to England to research Elizabethan renaissance theatres before putting one on the UAA stage.KSKA: Friday, Nov. 14, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
RKP Productions in collaboration with Anchorage Community Theatre are bringing to the Alaska Pacific University E. R. Brown Auditorium (Grant Hall Theatre) the riviting drama of a mother and daughter dealing with the daughter's dramatic and impending decision in Marsha Norman's Pulitzer Prize winning play, 'night Mother. Producer Dick Reichman and Actor Tiffany Dennis, who plays Jessie in the play, drop by Stage Talk this week. 'night Mother opens November 7th and runs through the 16th.KSKA: Friday, November 7 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
-
Espionage, intrigue and love all come together in David Henry Hwang's Tony Award winning play, M Butterfly. Join director Jessica Jacob and actor Alder Fletcher from UAA Department of Theatre and Danceas they visit Stage Talk to talk about their upcoming production of this moving drama based on a true story opening March 21st and running through April 6th.KSKA: Friday, 3/7, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
Take a trip down the mighty Mississip as Huck Finn and Jim (Caleb Bourgeois and Torrie Allen) from UAA's Department of Theatre and Dancepull their raft over for a chat about the Mark Twain inspired musical Big River by William Hauptman and Roger Miller performing on UAA's Main Stage November 1st through the 24th.KSKA: Friday 10/25 at 2:45 pmListen Now
-
What do a river, an iguana and a butterfly have in common? Tune in to Stage Talk to hear Tom Skore, Jessica Jacob and Katherine Kramer talk about UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's exciting 2013 - 14 season.Listen NowKSKA: Friday, 8/30 at 2:45pm
-
Our stop this week is a rundown, out of the way New Mexico diner where the patrons are thrown into a searing conflict between generations and classes and must face their own pasts and inadequacies. UAA Theatreactors Aspen Murray and Caleb Bourgeois drop by to talk about this intense Obie Award winning play When You Comin' Back Red Ryder by Mark Medoff.KSKA: Friday 4/5 at 2:45pm
-
"Sense" and "Sensibility" otherwise known as Taylor Campbell (Marianne) and Andrea Staats-Rober (Elinor) join Stage Talk this week to discuss UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's upcoming production of the classic Jane Austin novel Sense and Sensibility as adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright Jon Jory. Sense and Sensibility opens on the UAA Main Stage on February 22nd and runs through March 10th.KSKA: Friday 2/15 at 2:45pm