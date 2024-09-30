There have been more and more sanctions adopted on Iranians in the last few years. How are these sanctions affecting the Iranian economy and the United States diplomatic efforts with Iran? This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear from Dr. Trita Parsi, President of the National Iranian American Council and author of A Single Roll of the Dice - Obama's Diplomacy with Iran. KSKA: Thursday 2/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmDid you know that you can listen to all Alaska World Affairs Council luncheons on alaskapublic.org? Check out Alaska World Affairs Council Presents on thePodcast page to subscribe via email or podcast now.

Listen