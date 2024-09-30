-
Juneteenth has been called “America’s Second Independence Day”. But surveys show that only about half of Americans even know what Juneteenth is. So what exactly is Juneteenth? Why is it important? And should it be celebrated? With community leaders Jasmin Smith and Dino Allen, we will discuss the history behind Juneteenth and its continued modern day significance on the next episode of Hometown, Alaska
-
2012 marks the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Homestead Act, one of the most influential pieces of legislation in development of the American west. This week on Addressing Alaskans, learn more about the history of homesteading in the United States, Alaska and Anchorage.KSKA: Thursday 5/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
There have been more and more sanctions adopted on Iranians in the last few years. How are these sanctions affecting the Iranian economy and the United States diplomatic efforts with Iran? This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear from Dr. Trita Parsi, President of the National Iranian American Council and author of A Single Roll of the Dice - Obama's Diplomacy with Iran. KSKA: Thursday 2/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmDid you know that you can listen to all Alaska World Affairs Council luncheons on alaskapublic.org? Check out Alaska World Affairs Council Presents on thePodcast page to subscribe via email or podcast now.