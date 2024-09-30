United Nations

-
Suriname Ambassador to the U.N., Henry MacDonald's talk on "Climate Change: Forest Conservation in the Republic of Suriname and the Way Forward" was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on December 2, 2011.
-
The U.S. Navy is trying to keep tabs on how diminishing Arctic ice will impact future shipping. Monday through Wednesday, high ranking Navy officers, U.S. Coast Guard officials and heads of federal agencies are meeting in Washington, DC for the fourth Symposium on the Impacts of an Ice-Diminishing Arctic on Naval and Maritime Operations.
-
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...