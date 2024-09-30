-
Anchorage Assembly members introduced two ordinances at their regular meeting Tuesday night that would suspend voting on a controversial labor initiative.
-
There's been another twist in the saga of Anchorage's controversial labor law. Download Audio
-
The Municipality of Anchorage has rejected a referendum petition that was aimed at stopping the city from collecting union dues directly from employee paychecks.Download Audio
-
In Anchorage, it looks like supporters of a ballot measure that would repeal a controversial labor ordinance passed by the Anchorage Assembly earlier this year have gathered the signatures needed to put the issue before voters.
-
The Anchorage Assembly will hear public testimony Tuesday on an ordinance that would cap pay for the city's executive workers.Download Audio
-
The city of Anchorage has rejected a second version of an application to hold a referendum to repeal a new ordinance that limits unions. And it looks like whether the referendum goes forward will be decided in court.Download Audio
-
Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan has rejected an offer to freeze wages of city workers in exchange for tabling a controversial ordinance that would limit unions. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.
-
The Anchorage Assembly voted 6 to 3 to shut down public testimony on a controversial proposal that would limit unions last night (Monday, 3/11). KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.
-
Hundreds of union workers turned out to testify before the Anchorage Assembly Wednesday night, against an ordinance that could limit unions.
-
Attorneys representing labor unions made a presentation to members of the Anchorage Assembly at a work session at city hall Wednesday (3/20). They outlined their concerns about an ordinance to limit unions that was recently proposed by Mayor Dan Sullivan. The Mayor also launched a media campaign supporting his proposal. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.