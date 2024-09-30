-
The Anchorage School Board unanimously approved a new contract for teachers on Monday night. The district saved money in two ways, by not providing benefits for some part-time teachers and by issuing bonuses that do not count toward benefits for other teachers instead of increasing their salaries.
The 'Write-in Nick Moe' campaign has announced they will not challenge the results of the Anchorage Municipal Election in West Anchorage's District 3. Thousands of voters wrote-in Moe's name on the ballot, but even after a hand-count election, election officials say Moe lost by more than 500 votes. Also today, Anchorage attorneys today denied an application to hold a referendum repealing the controversial ordinance that limits unions *and inspired Moe to jump into the race. Download Audio
The union that’s trying to organize University of Alaska staff says that UAF’s refusal to deliver some 1,200 letters to UAF staff is just the latest of several obstacles that the university has thrown in the path of the organizing effort.
Alaska Airlines and the carriers aircraft maintenance mechanics union along with related employees have reached a tentative agreement on a new, five-year contract, according to the Seattle Times. The over 600 union members still must ratify the agreement. That vote's expected next month.
Local hotel employee union members are celebrating what they say is a major win against the Sheraton Anchorage hotel. A federal judge has sided with Unite Here local 878 in many of it's complaints against the hotel.
Leaders of the union that represents most federal employees here in Alaska say the workers are worrying about how the political battle being fought in Washington, D.C., will affect their jobs.
Young Would Vote ‘Yes’ On Boehner’s Plan, Federal Employee Union Concerned About Deficit Battles, Last Minute Offers May Keep Alaska Newspapers Alive, Navy to Sink Two Ships Per Year in Gulf Exercises, and more...
Members of a University of Alaska Fairbanks union-organizing committee will meet tonight with members of the targeted UA staff group to talk about changes in the university’s health-insurance coverage that take effect July 1.
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...