Union

  • News
    Anchorage School Board Approves Teacher Contract
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage School Board unanimously approved a new contract for teachers on Monday night. The district saved money in two ways, by not providing benefits for some part-time teachers and by issuing bonuses that do not count toward benefits for other teachers instead of increasing their salaries.
  • News
    Hall Wins West Anchorage District by 500 Votes, Labor Referendum Denied
    Daysha Eaton
    The 'Write-in Nick Moe' campaign has announced they will not challenge the results of the Anchorage Municipal Election in West Anchorage's District 3. Thousands of voters wrote-in Moe's name on the ballot, but even after a hand-count election, election officials say Moe lost by more than 500 votes. Also today, Anchorage attorneys today denied an application to hold a referendum repealing the controversial ordinance that limits unions *and inspired Moe to jump into the race. Download Audio
  • News
    UAF Union Organizing Hits Stumbling Block
    Tim Ellis
    The union that’s trying to organize University of Alaska staff says that UAF’s refusal to deliver some 1,200 letters to UAF staff is just the latest of several obstacles that the university has thrown in the path of the organizing effort.
  • News
    Alaska Airlines and Mechanics Union Reach Tentative Agreement
    Len Anderson
    Alaska Airlines and the carriers aircraft maintenance mechanics union along with related employees have reached a tentative agreement on a new, five-year contract, according to the Seattle Times. The over 600 union members still must ratify the agreement. That vote's expected next month.
  • News
    Sheraton Hotel Workers Score Court Win
    Ellen Lockyer
    Local hotel employee union members are celebrating what they say is a major win against the Sheraton Anchorage hotel. A federal judge has sided with Unite Here local 878 in many of it's complaints against the hotel.
  • News
    Federal Employee Union Concerned About Deficit Battles
    Tim Ellis
    Leaders of the union that represents most federal employees here in Alaska say the workers are worrying about how the political battle being fought in Washington, D.C., will affect their jobs.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 27, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Young Would Vote ‘Yes’ On Boehner’s Plan, Federal Employee Union Concerned About Deficit Battles, Last Minute Offers May Keep Alaska Newspapers Alive, Navy to Sink Two Ships Per Year in Gulf Exercises, and more...
  • News
    UAF Union Will Meet on Health Coverage Changes
    Tim Ellis
    Members of a University of Alaska Fairbanks union-organizing committee will meet tonight with members of the targeted UA staff group to talk about changes in the university’s health-insurance coverage that take effect July 1.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 15, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...