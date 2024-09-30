Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
undersea

  • News
    Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons
    Steve Heimel
    The North Pacific Fishery Management Council yesterday directed its staff to do a scientific review of evidence that some areas of the Bering Sea are such rich fish habitat they should be protected...Read More
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: April 4, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
  • News
    The Undersea Aleutians
    Steve Heimel
    We know more about outer space than we do about the undersea environment of our own planet. This is especially true in the mysterious waters of the Aleutian Islands, where unknown creatures and plants are being discovered.KSKA: Tuesday, 1/24 @ 10:00am