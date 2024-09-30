Eagle attacks, drunken mishaps, and intimate encounters gone horribly wrong: These are just a few of the reasons that people across the state look forward to the Unalaska police blotter. But the joy of the blotter isn’t just in the ridiculous items it contains – it’s in the way that Sgt. Jennifer Shockley writes about them. KUCB’s Alexandra Gutierrez introduces us to Alaska’s most literary police officer.

