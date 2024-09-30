-
Unalaska police have confirmed that a person found dead in Pyramid Valley on Monday is 33-year-old Jessica Acker. She went missing while on a hike in the area on Sunday.
-
Halibut harvests have been on the decline in the Bering Sea for years, but the amount that trawlers and catcher-processors are allowed to take has stayed the same. Now, federal regulators have agreed to consider stiffer limits on halibut bycatch.Download Audio
-
Pavlof Volcano is awake again on the Alaska Peninsula. The Alaska Volcano Observatory reports that Pavlof, "has entered a new phase of eruptive activity.” Download Audio
-
An appeals court has tossed out a request by Shell Oil to block future challenges from environmental groups against Arctic drilling operations.
-
Eagle attacks, drunken mishaps, and intimate encounters gone horribly wrong: These are just a few of the reasons that people across the state look forward to the Unalaska police blotter. But the joy of the blotter isn’t just in the ridiculous items it contains – it’s in the way that Sgt. Jennifer Shockley writes about them. KUCB’s Alexandra Gutierrez introduces us to Alaska’s most literary police officer.
-
Coming up this week, A pirate ship in Unalaska will be up for sale soon; user groups on the Tsiu River near Yakutat clash over salmon allocations; Congress authorizes $1.7 million to dredge the entrance to Kodiak's St. Paul Harbor; and Representative Alan Austerman touts coastal communities at a recent economic summit held in Anchorage. KSKA: Friday, 3/16 at 2:30pm
-
The National Marine Fisheries Service is asking for at least 15 months to assess the impact of their Steller sea lion protection measures.
-
A federal judge has upheld the National Marine Fisheries Service’s decision to restrict fishing in the Western Aleutians in order to protect an endangered stock of marine mammals.
-
The Russian tanker Renda is pumping fuel. After a 5,000 mile journey across the pacific and breaking through 400 miles of ice to Nome, the Renda began to transfer its payload of 1.3 million gallons of gas and diesel just before 4:30 this afternoon.
-
The tanker Renda and ice-breaker Healy have arrived in the area of the ice-choked Nome harbor. A safety zone has been set up to keep people away from the vessels and the hose that will likely be used to deliver fuel.