UAF

  News
    Aurora Viewing
    Kristin Spack
    http://player.vimeo.com/video/54325567 Catching Alaska's Light Waves by Todd Salat from Todd Salat on Vimeo.When is that last time you saw the northern lights? Standing outside in a parka looking straight up. Did you feel the awe? On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll hear about the research rockets the UAF Geophysical Instituteis using to study the aurora. We will also be sharing aurora memories, learning how to see them and how get a good photo with The Aurora Hunter, Todd Salat. Read more...KSKA Thursday 2/28 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pmGo to Outdoor Explorer page
  News
    UAF Students Testing High Efficiency Homes
    Dan Bross
    New housing for University of Alaska Fairbanks students will test high efficiency design and construction. The Sustainable Village will include four-bedroom homes designed to be heated with the equivalent of 200 gallons of oil per year, but the houses will use a mix of solar and biomass energy.
  News
    The Undersea Aleutians
    Steve Heimel
    We know more about outer space than we do about the undersea environment of our own planet. This is especially true in the mysterious waters of the Aleutian Islands, where unknown creatures and plants are being discovered.KSKA: Tuesday, 1/24 @ 10:00am
  News
    Afghan War Reunites Sitka Classmates
    Robert Woolsey
    A pair of recent Sitka High graduates had an unexpected meeting last week – in a combat hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
  News
    UAF Union Organizing Hits Stumbling Block
    Tim Ellis
    The union that’s trying to organize University of Alaska staff says that UAF’s refusal to deliver some 1,200 letters to UAF staff is just the latest of several obstacles that the university has thrown in the path of the organizing effort.
  News
    Fairbanks Residents Weigh In On Long-Term UAF Plan
    Tim Ellis
    Fairbanks-area residents got a chance last week to add their voices to a planning process launched this fall by University of Alaska President Pat Gamble.
  News
    Navy Space Scientist Heads to UAF
    Steve Heimel
    An astro-physicist from the Navy has been named the new head of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. Robert McCoy comes out of a career at the Office of Naval Research and the Naval Research Laboratory.
  News
    Life Sciences Building Transforms Look of UAF’s West Ridge
    Dan Bross
    The University of Alaska Fairbanks west ridge is taking on a new look, as construction of the new Life Sciences building progresses.
  News
    UAF Researchers Unlocking Secret of Hibernation
    Dan Bross
    University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers are unlocking the secrets of hibernation. The studies are aimed tapping the mechanism that safely slows down metabolism, as a tool to save humans from heart attack and trauma.
  News
    UAF Hosts International Arctic Ocean Policy Workshop
    Dan Bross
    The international waters over the high arctic are a new horizon for human activity. That was the driving force behind an Arctic Ocean Policy workshop this week in Fairbanks.
