U.S. Health Care

-
Monday, November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) began November 1st and ends December 15th. With slashed funding for outreach and a shortened enrollment period, the ACA is facing some challenges. How’s it going so far? How many people are signing up, who needs to sign up, and why do so many choose not to participate? Join us on the next Line One for a discussion about the Affordable Care Act and how the start of the open enrollment period is going so far.LISTEN HERE
-
Monday, August 28, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Congress has failed to repeal or replace the Accountable Care Act. In fact polls indicate the Act has become more appealing to Americans. However, is there a better answer to cost, access and quality for health care? Dr. Carol Paris, President of the Board of Directors of Physicians for a National Health Program, will discuss a single payer alternative on this edition of Line One: Your Health Connection.LISTEN HERE
-
One small community in the Colorado oil patch near the Utah border delivers the highest value-for-the-money health care in the United States, and they cover nearly everyone in town in the process. How do they do it? Could other communities do it, too? Correspondent T.R. Reid interviews health policy experts at the Dartmouth Institute before heading to Colorado and other places in the U.S. where doctors and hospitals are working hard to provide excellent health care at reasonable cost, and sometimes to nearly everyone in town.KAKM: Thursday, March 1 @ 8:00pm