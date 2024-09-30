Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
U.S. Geological Survey

  • News
    Scientists Use Satellites to Track Polar Bears
    Joaquin Palomino
    With sea ice in the Arctic melting, polar bears are in peril. Researchers have monitored the threatened species for decades, but tracking bears in remote and harsh climates can be costly and dangerous. Which is why federal scientists have started using a new tool to study the animal: satellites.
  • News
    Erosion Report Pinpoints Danger Areas
    Ellen Lockyer
    00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb49620000Landowners who have property along the Matanuska River have the U.S. Geological Survey to thank for new information detailing the places most prone to erosion. A new report maps where the river is likely to do damage. And that could help the Matanuska Sustina Borough determine where future erosion may occur. USGS: Geomorphology and Bank Erosion of the Matanuska River, Southcentral Alaska
  • News
    Salazar Announces Acceleration of Lease Sale in NPR-A
    Associated Press
    Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar announced on Thursday that the department of the Interior will accelerate a lease sale in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, holding it before the end of this year and annually after that.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 17, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Salazar Announces Acceleration of Lease Sale in NPR-A, Arctic Council Reports Record Temperatures Since 2005, Former Mayor of Sitka Ben Grussendorf Dies of Illness, Parnell Administration Optimistic About Gas Pipeline, and more...