With sea ice in the Arctic melting, polar bears are in peril. Researchers have monitored the threatened species for decades, but tracking bears in remote and harsh climates can be costly and dangerous. Which is why federal scientists have started using a new tool to study the animal: satellites.
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb49620000Landowners who have property along the Matanuska River have the U.S. Geological Survey to thank for new information detailing the places most prone to erosion. A new report maps where the river is likely to do damage. And that could help the Matanuska Sustina Borough determine where future erosion may occur. USGS: Geomorphology and Bank Erosion of the Matanuska River, Southcentral Alaska
Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar announced on Thursday that the department of the Interior will accelerate a lease sale in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, holding it before the end of this year and annually after that.
