00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb49620000Landowners who have property along the Matanuska River have the U.S. Geological Survey to thank for new information detailing the places most prone to erosion. A new report maps where the river is likely to do damage. And that could help the Matanuska Sustina Borough determine where future erosion may occur. USGS: Geomorphology and Bank Erosion of the Matanuska River, Southcentral Alaska

