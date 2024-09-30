-
Over 93 years ago, the citizens of Alaska enacted the "Bone Dry" law by a vote of nearly two to one. Two years later, the Eighteenth amendment to the U.S. Constitution became law and the nation went dry. On the next Hometown, Alaska, join host Shelly Wade and her guests as thet we take your calls and answer your questions about the history of prohibition in Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 9/28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
A federal judge has dismissed a suit filed against a local hotel employees union.
-
ConocoPhillips Extends Natural Gas Plant Operations Until October, Jack-Up Rig in Kachemak Bay May Violate Federal Law, Legislators Expect Bill to Lower State Oil Taxes Next Session, Southcentral Moth Outbreak Devastates Berry Crops, and more...