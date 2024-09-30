Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Constitution

  • News
    Prohibition in Alaska
    Shelly Wade
    Over 93 years ago, the citizens of Alaska enacted the "Bone Dry" law by a vote of nearly two to one. Two years later, the Eighteenth amendment to the U.S. Constitution became law and the nation went dry. On the next Hometown, Alaska, join host Shelly Wade and her guests as thet we take your calls and answer your questions about the history of prohibition in Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 9/28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Federal Judge Dismisses Suit Against Local Hotel Employees Union
    Ellen Lockyer
    A federal judge has dismissed a suit filed against a local hotel employees union.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 9, 2011
    Josh Edge
    ConocoPhillips Extends Natural Gas Plant Operations Until October, Jack-Up Rig in Kachemak Bay May Violate Federal Law, Legislators Expect Bill to Lower State Oil Taxes Next Session, Southcentral Moth Outbreak Devastates Berry Crops, and more...