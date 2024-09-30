U.S. Coast Guard

-
Originally titled "Arctic Shipping: Not If, But When?" the panel discussion was appropriately renamed to reflect increasing activity and the current presence of almost 100 vessels in the Arctic. "Over 95 vessels are operating in the U.S. Arctic right now", Margaret Spring of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration reported at the Arctic Imperative Summit. Are we ready? Listen to representatives from NOAA, Alyeska Pipeline and Marine Exchange of Alaska discuss "Arctic Shipping: Not If, But How Much?" on first of four Addressing Alaskans programs recorded at the Arctic Imperative Summit .KSKA: Thursday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
An orange-colored substance that washed up on the shores of the village of Kivalina and causing concern for residents that it may have been toxic, is not man-made.
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
Two bodies have been found in the wreckage of a small single-engine plane that crashed Sunday near Eaglecrest Ski Area in Juneau.
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...
The missile-like object found on John Brown’s Beach in Sitka earlier this month is a dud. In fact, it’s not a missile at all, but rather a piece of aluminum pipe, most likely off the back of a commercial fishing boat.
Foreign Workers Fuel Bristol Bay’s Fish Processing Industry, Study Shows ‘Frankenfish’ Can Breed With Wild Salmon, Alaska Businessman Won’t be Charged in Florida, Pallada Arrives in Kodiak, and more...
John Brown’s Beach in Sitka is closed, and an explosives team from the U.S. Department of Defense is expected in town this week to take a look at what appears to be a small, old missile at the north end of Japonski Island.
Rep. Young Missing from Washington as Congress Nears Debt Limit Deadline, Two Fort Wainwright-based Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan, BP Cleaning Up Oil Spill on North Slope, Convicted Poacher Sentenced on Probation Violation, and more...
All five members of a purse seiner fishing vessel safely escaped their boat before it sank Wednesday near Valdez.