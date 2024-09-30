U.S. Coast Guard

Originally titled "Arctic Shipping: Not If, But When?" the panel discussion was appropriately renamed to reflect increasing activity and the current presence of almost 100 vessels in the Arctic. "Over 95 vessels are operating in the U.S. Arctic right now", Margaret Spring of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration reported at the Arctic Imperative Summit. Are we ready? Listen to representatives from NOAA, Alyeska Pipeline and Marine Exchange of Alaska discuss "Arctic Shipping: Not If, But How Much?" on first of four Addressing Alaskans programs recorded at the Arctic Imperative Summit .KSKA: Thursday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

