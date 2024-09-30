It's reunion time and these five women from North Carolina make the best of it every five years. Now it's time for you to join them this week on Stage Talk as Marcia Beck and Lori Harris from VPA'sproduction of the playwright team of Jones, Hope and Wooten's The Dixie Swim Club tell us all about the show opening January 10th and running through the 26th.KSKA: Friday 1/10 at 2:45pmListen Now

