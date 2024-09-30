-
The Alaska Marine Highway has been in the news a lot this summer with talk of big budget cuts and a ferry worker strike. Adam was aboard the Tustumena on a trip out to to Dutch Harbor and spoke with several of his fellow travelers about what the State Ferry means to them.
-
The Alaska Marine Highway System has been in the news a lot lately, beginning with the governor's veto of the ferry budget in the spring, and a ferry…
-
There isn’t a permanent doctor on board the Tustumena, but this month the ferry had enough medical providers on board to staff a large rural clinic.
-
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...