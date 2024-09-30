-
Rebroadcast: First of two parts on emergency preparedness. This week, how is the state of Alaska prepared? Next week: How should you, private citizen, prepare? Thanks for listening!
The Coast Guard is monitoring a derelict vessel in U.S. waters off Alaska's coast that washed out to sea during the tsunami that struck the coast of Japan…
U.S. Senators Mark Begich and Washington's Maria Cantwell want the federal government to quickly look into the potential impacts of tsunami-generated…
It’s been just over a year since a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Japan. The ensuing tsunami devastated Japan’s coastline and killed nearly 16,000 people. While Japan continues to recover from the disaster, debris has started to show up on U.S. shores.
It’s been nearly a year since an earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami that devastated whole communities in that country’s Northwest area.
Downtown Unalaska and Dutch Harbor emptied out after a tsunami warning triggered an evacuation of the entire community to high ground.
Judge Orders Joe Miller to Pay Legal Fees from Election Challenge, U.S. House Rejects Cutting Funding to Offensive in Libya, Residents Return to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor After Tsunami Warning, Coast Guard Trains for More Arctic Traffic, and more...
The devastation in Japan from the massive earthquake and tsunami back in March has prompted a large outpouring of support from the seafood industry in Alaska.