Alaska’s future role in Missile Defense, the treatment of our veterans, the federal role in oil and gas development and coastal zone management are among the issues Senator Mark Begich has been working on.
Wednesday, an official from the Transportation Security Administration will meet with Alaska social service providers in an effort to find ways to make airport security procedures less intrusive and traumatic. The TSA is responding to prodding from Senator Mark Begich, who has called TSA officials on the carpet a few times in Washington.
Fire North of Fairbanks Draws Big Response, Top VA Official Visits Rural Alaska, Petersburg Coast Guard Commander Temporarily Relieved of Duty, Court Issues Final Judgement on Reinstating Roadless Protections, and more...