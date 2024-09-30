-
A vehicle left the road Monday morning in Wasilla and two young men were killed when it crashed into a retaining wall.
-
A Japanese motorcyclist on a trans-continental ride was struck and killed by a pickup truck at a Fairbanks intersection Tuesday. Police say the collision occured on Airport Way and Chushman and the driver of the pickup had the light
-
Three people have died in two fatal accidents that occurred in Nome and Elim in the early morning hours Sunday.
-
A fuel truck rolled over near Manley Hot Springs Thursday, but the state Environmental Conservation Department says the spill was minor. The semi, belonging to Colville Fuels, slipped off the muddy road into the ditch and the spill was from the cab, not the tank.