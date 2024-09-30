Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Tribes

  • News
    Alaska Tribes Celebrate Heritage On Homer Beach
    Josh Edge
    Every two years, a special ceremony is held on the beach in Homer to celebrate the heritage of Alaska tribes living in the region. KBBI’s Peter Sheppard attended this year, as the final installment of our series looking at culture in Alaska.Download Audio
  • News
    Tanana Chiefs Conference Receives Suicide Grant
    Dan Bross
    The Tanana Chiefs Conference is one of the recipients over 50 million dollars in youth suicide prevention grants announced yesterday for states and tribes across the country.
  • News
    Health Secretary Meets with Tribes
    Joaqlin Estus
    Yesterday (Tuesday), with Alaska's U.S. senators Lisa Murkowski and Mark Begich and several senior federal agency officials, Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius took part in a roundtable discussion hosted by Southcentral Foundation, an Alaska Native healthcare organization serving Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley, and several rural villages.
  • HUD Secretary Announces Block Grants for Tribes
    Pat Yack
    The early signs are that Alaska's Native tribal governments are going to get a significant boost from the Obama administration cabinet members visiting…