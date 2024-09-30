-
Richard I Wilmarth crashed his father's airplane at Red Devil Friday evening and he and his passenger both died in the crash. The father, Richard C…
The Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s tannery is up and running in its own building, at the far end of Halibut Point Road. And now that the business has bought a new home, tribal officials are hoping for its long-term success.
Tribal groups and Native corporations will get insights into government contracting during a three-day event this week.The Alaska Native Economic Development and Procurement Trade Fair is offering information on a variety of business programs, including 8-a contracting. It’s Tuesday through Thursday at the Tlingit and Haida Central Council headquarters on West Willoughby Avenue in Juneau.