  Alaskans with the Buddha on the Lavaman run course. Photo courtesy of the Alaska Triathlon Club.
    The Lavaman Triathlon
    Every spring, hundreds of Alaskan triathletes journey to the Big Island of Hawaii for the annual Lavaman Triathlon. At the end of a long winter the race is the draw, but it is really more about Alaskans gathering together in the spirit of Aloha.
    Women's athletic events
    KSKA: Thursday, February 1, at 2:00 & 8:00 p.m. The next Outdoor Explorer focuses on women, and specifically events for women athletes. The Alaska Ski for Women is coming up soon, and after that the Gold Nugget Triathlon, and there are others too. We’ll be talking with competitors and organizers to find out what these events are like, how they feel different from co-ed races, and why it is important to have events specifically for women. LISTEN HERE