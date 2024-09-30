-
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.
The verdict is guilty for Kip Lynch, the soldier who was accused of shooting and killing his wife and daughter last year in Anchorage. Lynch testified that he had no memory of the incident after shooting himself in the head afterwards.
Photo by Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDemolition work gets underway in Anchorage's Mountain View neighborhood and makes way for new housing…