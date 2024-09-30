Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
trial

  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 6, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.
  • News
    Lynch Found Guilty in Shooting of Wife, Daughter
    Steve Heimel
    The verdict is guilty for Kip Lynch, the soldier who was accused of shooting and killing his wife and daughter last year in Anchorage. Lynch testified that he had no memory of the incident after shooting himself in the head afterwards.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 13, 2009
    Pat Yack
    Photo by Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDemolition work gets underway in Anchorage's Mountain View neighborhood and makes way for new housing…